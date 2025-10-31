Omar Abdullah declines to comment on J&K L-G's statehood remarks; says will respond after reading statement

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday refused to be drawn into a war of words with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over his remarks on statehood, saying he would respond only after going through the statement of the LG.

Earlier, while speaking at an event at SKICC here, the LG said the lack of statehood to J&K cannot be used as an excuse for "under performance" as the elected government has all the powers.

Addressing the J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations at the SKICC here, Sinha said Union home minister Amit Shah has stated in the Parliament that delimitation first, assembly election second and then the restoration of the statehood at an appropriate time.

"But some people have some problems. When the assembly elections were held, it was clear that the elections were taking place for the UT assembly.They (elected government) cannot make the excuse that work cannot be done till statehood is restored," the LG said.

When asked by reporters about the LG's statement, Abdullah said he had not read Sinha's statement.

"First, I would like to see the words he has used, because if there is a difference in what he has stated and what you are saying, then if I say something which is wrong, it will not be good," the chief minister said.