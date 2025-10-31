Phone signal can track more than your location

NEW DELHI: A new study from IIT-Delhi reveals that the humble GPS chip inside smartphones can disclose far more than a user’s location. It can also quietly indicate what someone is doing—whether sitting, walking, or flying—and even describe their immediate environment, such as whether they are indoors, outdoors, in a crowded area, or on a flight.

The work, led by Soham Nag, an MTech student, and Profesor Smruti R. Sarangi from Department of Computer Science and Engineering, introduces a system called AndroCon, which can extract detailed contextual information solely from GPS data. Their findings were published in the ACM Transactions on Sensor Networks, one of the leading journals in privacy-aware sensing.