PM Modi hails Arya Samaj’s 150-year legacy as symbol of India’s Vedic strength, reformist spirit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 on Friday, remarked that the energy of the mantras just heard could still be felt by everyone.

He highlighted that whenever he came among the gathering, the experience was divine and extraordinary, attributing this feeling to the blessings of Swami Dayanand.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep reverence for Swami Dayanand Ji’s ideals. Modi remarked that the energy of the Vedic chants and the sacred havan rituals still felt as fresh as if they had taken place just yesterday.

“The 150th anniversary of the Arya Samaj is not merely an occasion for a particular community or sect—it is a celebration deeply connected to the Vedic identity of the entire nation,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it is connected to the Indian philosophical tradition which, like the flow of the Ganga, possesses the strength of self-purification.

Shri Modi highlighted that this occasion is rooted in the great legacy of social reform that Arya Samaj has consistently advanced. He expressed regret that, due to political reasons, Arya Samaj’s significant role in the independence movement did not receive the recognition it truly deserved. “The Arya Samaj has fearlessly upheld and promoted the essence of Indianness,” he remarked.

Paying tribute to the many scholars of Arya Samaj, such as Swami Shraddhanand, who gave a new direction to the course of history through religious awakening, the Prime Minister stated that the energy and blessings of such great souls were present in this historic moment. From the dais, he offered salutations to these countless noble souls and honoured their memory.

“India is unique in many ways—its land, its civilisation, and its Vedic tradition have remained eternal through the ages, and whenever new challenges arise and time poses new questions, some great personality emerges with answers,” Modi said.