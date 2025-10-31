PM Modi hails Arya Samaj’s 150-year legacy as symbol of India’s Vedic strength, reformist spirit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 on Friday, remarked that the energy of the mantras just heard could still be felt by everyone.
He highlighted that whenever he came among the gathering, the experience was divine and extraordinary, attributing this feeling to the blessings of Swami Dayanand.
The Prime Minister expressed his deep reverence for Swami Dayanand Ji’s ideals. Modi remarked that the energy of the Vedic chants and the sacred havan rituals still felt as fresh as if they had taken place just yesterday.
“The 150th anniversary of the Arya Samaj is not merely an occasion for a particular community or sect—it is a celebration deeply connected to the Vedic identity of the entire nation,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it is connected to the Indian philosophical tradition which, like the flow of the Ganga, possesses the strength of self-purification.
Shri Modi highlighted that this occasion is rooted in the great legacy of social reform that Arya Samaj has consistently advanced. He expressed regret that, due to political reasons, Arya Samaj’s significant role in the independence movement did not receive the recognition it truly deserved. “The Arya Samaj has fearlessly upheld and promoted the essence of Indianness,” he remarked.
Paying tribute to the many scholars of Arya Samaj, such as Swami Shraddhanand, who gave a new direction to the course of history through religious awakening, the Prime Minister stated that the energy and blessings of such great souls were present in this historic moment. From the dais, he offered salutations to these countless noble souls and honoured their memory.
“India is unique in many ways—its land, its civilisation, and its Vedic tradition have remained eternal through the ages, and whenever new challenges arise and time poses new questions, some great personality emerges with answers,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister glorified Swami Dayanand Saraswati for his call to return to the Vedas. He described Swami Dayanand Ji as a visionary sage who recognised the vital role of women in both individual and societal development and challenged the mindset that confined women to the boundaries of the home.
He proudly stated that India now has the highest number of female STEM graduates in the world and noted that women are increasingly taking on leadership roles in the fields of science and technology.
PM Modi emphasised that women scientists in India’s premier research institutions are playing key roles in space missions such as Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan, and Gaganyaan. He affirmed that these transformative developments indicate that the country is progressing on the right path and fulfilling the dreams of Swami Dayanand Ji.
Quoting Swami Ji, “The person who consumes the least and contributes the most is truly mature,” the Prime Minister said these few words contain such profound wisdom that perhaps entire books could be written to interpret them.
Emphasising that the true strength of an idea lies not just in its meaning, but in how long it endures and how many lives it transforms, Modi stated that when one evaluates Maharshi Dayanand’s thoughts on this criterion, and observes the dedicated followers of Arya Samaj, it becomes evident that his ideas have grown even more radiant with time.
He added that even today, Arya Samaj remains at the forefront in serving victims during natural disasters. Emphasising that among the many contributions of Arya Samaj, one of the most vital is its role in preserving the Gurukul tradition of India, Modi recalled that India once stood at the pinnacle of knowledge and science due to the strength of its Gurukuls.
During colonial rule, deliberate attacks were allegedly made on this system, leading to the destruction of knowledge, erosion of values, and weakening of the new generation.
Quoting the Vedic verse “Krinvanto Vishwam Aryam,” meaning “Let us ennoble the entire world and guide it towards noble thoughts,” Modi noted that Swami Dayanand adopted this verse as the guiding motto of Arya Samaj.
The Prime Minister said that India is now advocating Vedic ideals and lifestyle on the global stage. He affirmed that as India advances global welfare with the ideal of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” and strengthens its role as a global brother, every member of Arya Samaj naturally aligns with this mission.
Recalling the recently launched Gyan Bharatam Mission, aimed at digitising and preserving India’s ancient manuscripts, he emphasised that this vast repository of knowledge can only be truly safeguarded when the younger generation connects with it and understands its significance.
Modi called upon Arya Samaj to actively participate in this mission, noting that for the past 150 years, Arya Samaj has been engaged in discovering and preserving India’s sacred ancient texts. He acknowledged the multi-generational efforts of Arya Samaj members in maintaining the originality of these scriptures.
The Prime Minister quoted the Vedic verse “Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhwam Sam Vo Manansi Janatam,” which teaches us to walk together, speak together, and understand one another’s minds—emphasising mutual respect for each other’s thoughts. He stated that this Vedic invocation must also be seen as a national call to action.