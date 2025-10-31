PM Modi to inaugurate Chhattisgarh's new Assembly building, unveil projects worth Rs 14260 crore

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav marking 25 years of formation of the State on Saturday.

The PM will dedicate the state’s new legislative Assembly building, which is cited as a model of technological integration and foresight, designed keeping in mind both present and future needs.

More than an architectural marvel, the building stands as a living emblem of Chhattisgarh’s rich culture, tradition, and faith.

Built at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the complex spans 51 acres and is divided into three main wings. Wing A houses the Assembly secretariat; Wing B includes the main chamber, the Central Hall, and offices for the chief minister and the Speaker; Wing C accommodates ministerial offices. Every section has been planned for efficiency, accessibility, and aesthetic coherence.

The Assembly Building embodies green architecture principles throughout.

Solar-power installations, dual rainwater-harvesting lakes, and a suite of environmentally friendly materials make the site a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure. Every stage of construction adhered to national standards for energy conservation and ecological balance.

Among its many facilities, the new Assembly features a state-of-the-art auditorium with seating for 500 and a 100-seat Central Hall.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore across key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

As part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, he will interact with around 2500 children successfully treated of congenital heart diseases in the ‘Gift of life’ ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital at Nava Raipur.

Besides inaugurating the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, the PM will also launch ‘Shanti Shikhar’ of Brahma Kumaris (a modern centre for spiritual learning and meditation) and initiate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh.

He will unveil the statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the new Vidhan Sabha and launch the Museum Portal and e-book “Aadi Shourya” – honouring freedom fighters.