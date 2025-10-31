SC directs BCI to conduct Punjab, Haryana Bar Council elections by December 31

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to notify elections for the Punjab and Haryana bar councils within ten days and hold the polls by 31 December 2025.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also instructed the apex bar body to conduct elections for the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council by 31 January 2026 and to address the genuine grievances of electors.

The directions came after it was pointed out that elections for the Punjab and Haryana bar councils had not been notified, and in Uttar Pradesh, the voter list had not been uploaded online.

Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also BCI chairman, noted that, as per rules, 180 days are required between the notification of elections and their holding, which could pose challenges for Punjab and Haryana.

Justice Kant asked Mishra to constitute a committee, headed by a retired high court judge, to oversee bar council elections in different states. Mishra confirmed that such a panel is already in place.