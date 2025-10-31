Tears, tributes and packed halls as Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ shatters records across Assam

GUWAHATI: Fans could not hold back their tears, both inside and outside theatre halls, after watching Roi Roi Binale, the last film featuring music icon Zubeen Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The movie, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and released on Friday, ran to packed houses across Assam and broke all opening day records, with most theatre halls scheduling up to five shows a day.

The screening started as early as 4.25 am at several theatres. Tickets for all shows for the first week were sold out, and fans had booked the first three days’ tickets within an hour last week.

The state is still grieving Garg’s untimely demise, and there was an outpouring of emotion as fans thronged single-screen and multiplex theatres. In viral videos, some were seen seated long after shows were over, sobbing.

As a mark of silent tribute, several theatre halls kept one seat reserved for Garg, 52. Roi Roi Binale was his dream project.

“For the first time in the history of Assamese films, a movie is being released in different parts of the country. It was screened in Patna, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Mysore, Vellore, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Lucknow, Jaipur, Vapi (Gujarat), Indore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Raniganj, Maldah, Siliguri, Agartala, Dharmanagar, Cooch Behar, Raipur and Nagpur,” said Siddharth Goenka, the film’s distributor.