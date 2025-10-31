Three die as car falls into ditch in Darjeeling hills

KOLKATA: At least three persons were killed and five others injured when a vehicle rolled into a ditch on way to Kurseong from Darjeeling in West Bengal, a senior police officer said Friday.

The accident occurred in the hills on Thursday night when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp bend. While two persons died on the spot, another succumbed later.

The injured are being treated in a hospital, the officer said.

The hill region was lashed by rain on Thursday, and the Met Office predicted heavy showers in some pockets on October 31.

A probe is underway to ascertain factors behind the accident, the officer said.