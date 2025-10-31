Transformation of cities into engines of health, equity, sustainability as urban population surpasses 4.4 billion: WHO

NEW DELHI: As more than 4.4 billion people, over half of humanity, now live in urban areas, a figure projected to rise to nearly 70 per cent by 2050, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday called on national and city leaders to transform urban areas into engines of health, equity and sustainability.

Making the call on the occasion of World Cities Day, the WHO said that in cities, health, inequality, environment and economy intersect in powerful and dramatic ways, creating both complex risks and unique opportunities for progress.

While health challenges loom in all urban settings, the worst health outcomes are often concentrated in slums and informal settlements, where residents endure unsafe housing, inadequate sanitation, food insecurity, and increasing exposure to floods and heat.

Today, 1.1 billion people live in such conditions, a number expected to triple by 2050, it said.

On the occasion, the WHO launched a new guide for decision-makers, Taking a Strategic Approach to Urban Health, which provides concrete ideas to usher in a new era of urban health action.

The guide responds to the growing demand for integrated solutions that address health challenges and promote health more broadly in urban settings. It is the first comprehensive framework of its kind to help governments plan urban health strategically, integrating evidence into policy and practice.

“This is a moment for decision-makers at every level to act together,” said Jeremy Farrar, Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Care at WHO. “The guide gives national and municipal leaders, planners, partners and communities a framework to work together, across sectors and scales, to build fairer, healthier and more resilient futures.”

Urban residents everywhere face multiple, overlapping risks — from air pollution and unsafe transport to poor housing, noise and climate hazards.

Air pollution alone kills around seven million people annually, and nearly every city dweller breathes air that fails to meet WHO air quality guideline values. Dense populations heighten risks for infectious outbreaks such as COVID-19 and dengue, while limited access to green spaces increases the risk of non-communicable diseases.