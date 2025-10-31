Union Health Ministry receives three Guinness World Record titles for 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign

NEW DELHI: In a major achievement, the Union Health Ministry has received three Guinness World Records titles under its nationwide ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ (SNSPA) campaign, officials said Friday.

The recognition is for India's unparalleled commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 witnessed overwhelming community participation.

The three records India achieved are for most people to register for a health care platform in one month - 3,21,49,711 (over 3.21 crore); for most people to sign up for a breast cancer screening online in one week - 9,94,349 (over 9.94 lakh) and the third for most people to sign up for vital signs screening online in one week (at state level) - 1,25,406 (over 1.25 lakh).

The campaign, conducted in conjunction with Poshan Maah, focused on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children, with the objective of strengthening early detection, ensuring access to essential health services, and empowering families to adopt healthier lifestyles for a stronger, healthier India.

"This recognition from Guinness World Records stands as a testament to India's collective effort-combining government systems, digital health innovation, and community participation build a ‘Healthy Woman, Empowered Family, and Viksit Bharat,’” a statement from the health ministry said.

Reaching every district across the country, the campaign achieved an unprecedented scale with 19.7 lakh health camps with a footfall of more than 11 crore on all healthcare platforms.

The campaign from September 17 to October 2 witnessed over 1.78 crore hypertension screenings, 1.73 crore diabetes screenings, 69.5 lakh oral cancer screenings, 62.6 lakh Antenatal Care check-ups, 1.43 crore vaccine doses and 1.51 crore anaemia tests.

Also, more than 85.9 lakh women were screened for tuberculosis, 10.2 lakh for sickle cell disease, and 2.14 crore individuals participated in counselling and wellness sessions. Over 2.68 lakh Nik-shay Mitra were registered during the campaign with the active participation of My Bharat Volunteers.

More than 20 ministries actively participated in the campaign, which involved central government institutes, medical colleges and private organisations.

The campaign also had participation from Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and officials of all the concerned line ministries, making it a 'Whole-of-the-Government' campaign.

Following the 'Whole-of-Society' approach, the campaign witnessed unprecedented community participation, with more than 5 lakh Panchayati Raj representatives, more than 1.14 crore school and college students, 94 lakh SHG members, and 5 lakh other community platform members, marking it as one of the largest community engagement efforts, the ministry added.