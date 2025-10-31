Union Minister Puri recalls 1984 anti-Sikh riots, says it's 'one of darkest blots' in Indian history

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri described the anti-Sikh riots as one of the “darkest blots in the history of independent India.”

Marking the anniversary of the 1984 riots, he recalled the horrors faced by the Sikh community at the hands of mobs out to avenge the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and added that minorities are now safe in the country.

“Today we observe the anniversary of one of the darkest blots in the history of independent India. I shudder even now when I recall those days of 1984 when helpless and innocent Sikh men, women and children were mindlessly massacred, and their properties and places of worship were ransacked by murderous mobs guided and led by Congress leaders and their cronies,” he wrote on X, with the hashtag “NeverForget1984”.