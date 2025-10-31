US lawmakers urge Trump to roll back USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, cite impact on India ties

NEW YORK /WASHINGTON: US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his proclamation on H1-B visas, including the USD 100,000 fee, asserting that Indian nationals are central to American leadership in IT and AI, and the restrictions will negatively impact US-India ties.

US Representative Jimmy Panetta along with Members of Congress Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal and Julie Johnson wrote to Trump on Thursday.

The lawmakers expressed concern over Trump’s ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’ proclamation on the H1-B visa programme that imposes a USD 100,000 fee on new petitions amid other restrictions.

They urged him to reconsider his September 19 proclamation in light of the decision's potentially negative impacts on the US-India relationship.

“As members of a recent delegation to India, we recognise the importance of the H-1B programme not just to the United States economy, national security, and competitive advantage, but also to our relationship with India, and to the Indian-American communities that we represent.

"We respectfully request that you suspend the September 19 proclamation and reconsider any policy that would decrease appropriate access to the H-1B programme,” the lawmakers said in the letter.