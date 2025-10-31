Valley of Flowers National Park closes gates as winter sets in, early snow attracted most visitors this time

DEHRADUN: The famed Valley of Flowers National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its breathtaking alpine meadows, officially closed its gates for tourists on Friday, as winter sets in.

Despite a noticeable dip in visitors this season, attributed to natural calamities and inclement weather, the spirit of nature enthusiasts remained high, especially following unseasonal early snowfall.

The snowfall transformed the valley into a pristine, snow-laden landscape. The early dusting led to a surge of nature lovers eager to capture the rare sight of snow-capped meadows.

Chetna Kandpal, Forest Range Officer (FRO) of the Valley of Flowers, confirmed the closure."The Valley of Flowers was closed for tourist movement from Friday," she stated.

"This year, we welcomed 15,934 domestic and international tourists, generating revenue of Rs 33,28,050 for the department," she added.

This figure marks a fall compared to last year’s numbers of 19,401 visitors, yielding Rs 39,40,850 in revenue. FRO Chetna Kandpal noted that even after the flowers had largely faded, the early snowfall kept the momentum going.

"After the snowfall, we were receiving eight to ten tourists daily," she added.

Local tour operators observed the change in tourist focus this season. Sanjay Sati, a local tour operator, shared his perspective: "This year, the snowfall arrived ahead of schedule, causing many tourists to specifically arrive to witness and enjoy the snow in the Valley, shifting the focus from flowers to winter scenery."

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nanda Devi National Park, Mahatim Yadav, provided context on the park's significance as the season concludes: "The Valley of Flowers National Park was established on September 6, 1982. It is located in the Chamoli district and is globally known for its meadows of endemic alpine flowers and the sheer variety of flora," DFO Yadav explained.

"The Valley of Flowers National Park was inscribed as a World Heritage Site for its natural criteria on July 17, 2005, by the IUCN World Heritage Convention, as an extension to the Nanda Devi National Park. Furthermore, the Valley of Flowers National Park forms the second core area of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve," added DFO Yadav.

The administration is now preparing the fragile ecosystem for harsh winter months by ensuring its preservation until the gates reopen for the next blooming season.