40-year-old widow found murdered inside trunk in Madhya Pradesh, relatives under suspicion

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old widow, Anita Chowdhary, who had been missing since August 28, was found murdered inside a trunk at her house in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

She earned a living by selling vermillion and other religious items outside the famous Goddess Sharada Temple in Maihar city. With her house in Maharaja Nagar-Andhra Tola being locked from outside, neighbours and relatives, including her two brothers, who live in Maihar, were searching for her outside.

“On Sunday evening, the neighbours complained of an intolerable stench emanating from the closed house, after which the locked door was broken. The stench emanated from a trunk inside the house. On opening the truck, the partially decomposed body of the missing woman was found inside,” Maihar district police superintendent Sudhir Agrawal told the TNIE on Monday.

Based on circumstantial evidence and associated probe, the matter seems prima facie a murder. Some cell phone numbers have been found at the spot, which may play a key role in working out the murder case.