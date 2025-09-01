7/11 train blasts: Kin read out Bombay HC acquittal order at grave of man who died awaiting justice

NAGPUR: The family members of Kamal Ahmad Vakil Ahmad Ansari, who died awaiting justice in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, have read aloud the Bombay High Court's acquittal order at his grave, publicly affirming that he was innocent.

Ansari's family members and community members visited his grave here on Sunday, asserting he was falsely accused of being involved in the blasts, and demanded accountability from the system.

Nineteen years after seven train blasts killed more than 180 persons in Mumbai, the HC last month acquitted all the 12 accused, including Ansari, saying the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove the case and it was hard to believe the accused committed the crime.

However, Ansari could not celebrate his acquittal as he passed away in a Nagpur jail in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was buried in Jaripatka Muslim Qabristan in the city.

Dr Abdul Wahid Sheikh, general secretary of Innocence Network, president of Jamiat-e-Ulama Nagpur Qari Sabir and Ansari's younger brother were among those who visited his grave on Sunday.

Sheikh said they read aloud para 1,486 of the July 21 HC judgment at his resting place, affirming publicly what he had always maintained that he was innocent.