Army aviation wing flies for over 250 hours; rescues 5,000 civilians, 300 paramilitary personnel from flood-affected states

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Army has flown over 250 hours in twenty aircraft, including Mi-17s, and a Chinook and have rescued more than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel from flood-affected areas in Punjab, Jammu and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The army have also air-dropped approximately 21 tons of relief material, including food packets, medicines and essential commodities to cut-off villages.

The army also laid two kilometers of optical fibre cable, restoring mobile connectivity and constructed a Bailey Bridge at Jammu Tawi restoring a vital lifeline for the city.

The operations, which began on August 16 and 17, involved 47 army columns, including engineers, medical teams, and communication personnel, working in close collaboration with the civil authorities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Major General Puneet Ahuja said that a total of 47 Army columns have been mobilised, comprising personnel from engineers, medical detachments and communication teams also in addition to the main rescue teams.

"Twenty aircraft, including Advanced Light Helicopters, Reconnaissance and Observation helicopters, Mi-17s, and a Chinook, are engaged in round-the-clock missions and have flown over 250 hours so far.

"More than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued from inundated areas. Approximately 21 tons of relief material, including food packets, medicines, and essential commodities, have been delivered on ground and through aerial drops to cut-off villages,’’ he added.