Army aviation wing flies for over 250 hours; rescues 5,000 civilians, 300 paramilitary personnel from flood-affected states

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Army has flown over 250 hours in twenty aircraft, including Mi-17s, and a Chinook and have rescued more than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel from flood-affected areas in Punjab, Jammu and parts of Himachal Pradesh.
The army have also air-dropped approximately 21 tons of relief material, including food packets, medicines and essential commodities to cut-off villages.
The army also laid two kilometers of optical fibre cable, restoring mobile connectivity and constructed a Bailey Bridge at Jammu Tawi restoring a vital lifeline for the city.
The operations, which began on August 16 and 17, involved 47 army columns, including engineers, medical teams, and communication personnel, working in close collaboration with the civil authorities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Major General Puneet Ahuja said that a total of 47 Army columns have been mobilised, comprising personnel from engineers, medical detachments and communication teams also in addition to the main rescue teams.
"Twenty aircraft, including Advanced Light Helicopters, Reconnaissance and Observation helicopters, Mi-17s, and a Chinook, are engaged in round-the-clock missions and have flown over 250 hours so far.
"More than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued from inundated areas. Approximately 21 tons of relief material, including food packets, medicines, and essential commodities, have been delivered on ground and through aerial drops to cut-off villages,’’ he added.
The flood relief columns were fully prepared, trained, and equipped to undertake HADR missions.
On receiving requisitions from the civil administration, these columns were swiftly deployed across affected areas.
The aviation assets, both of Indian Army Aviation and further supported by the Indian Air Force, have been flying sustained sorties, ensuring the timely evacuation of stranded civilians and aerial delivery of critical supplies.
A Flood Control and Water Level Monitoring Cell has been established, functioning round-the-clock to monitor water levels across major headworks, including Bhakra Nangal Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam, and other critical points.
"Operations are being conducted in close coordination with the civil administration, NDRF, and SDRF. This integrated approach has ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to affected populations,’’ he said.
"There were challenges wherein the river enclaves along the Ravi and Chenab Rivers had been inundated. This is the area between the river and the border fence. Hence, own troops, including BSF Personnel and civilians in inundated villages, were evacuated, leaving behind adequate strength to ensure security of the area,’’ a statement issued by the army stated.
On August 30, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, visited forward areas to review relief measures. He interacted with troops engaged in rescue missions and personally assessed distribution mechanisms.