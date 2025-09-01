Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Poonch; search operations underway

SRINAGAR: Indian Army troops on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir and troops have launched a massive search operation in the border area.

An army official said at around 05.30 am today, troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to sneak into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side.

After the gunfight, the army men launched a massive search operation in the area. Additional troops were rushed to the area to tighten the siege.

“The troops have been repositioned and re-oriented to ensure foolproof domination of the area using all available means. Troops are maintaining high alert in their respective areas,” an army official said.

The army men have also pressed drones and other surveillance gadgets into service during the search operation.

The fresh infiltration bid has taken place after troops dealt a big blow to logistical network of militant groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir by killing a a top militant guide Bagu Khan alias Samandar Chacha also known as ‘human GPS’ for his knowledge of infiltration routes and facilitating over 100 infiltration attempts of militants at the Line of Control (LoC) in three decades, in August 28 encounter in Gurez sector.

Baghu Khan and his associate were killed when the army foiled an infiltration bid of militants along the LoC near Naushehra Nard area of Gurez in Bandipora district on August 28.

Sources said Bagu Khan was known as “Human GPS” for his knowledge of infiltration routes and passes along the LoC in J&K. "He was top militant guide and had facilitated more than 100 infiltration attempts"