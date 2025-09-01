Delhi Airport records 244% surge in international transfers in two years

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport has emerged as a preferred transit hub, recording a 244% surge in international to international transfers. The airport has recorded 13.4 lakh transfers for the financial year ending 2025 as compared to 3.88 lakh of fiscal 2023, reveals data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Sharing details, airport operator GMR Aero said in a release, “Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), is marking its arrival as one of the world’s fastest-growing transit hubs.”

The airport is the best directly connected airport to North America and Europe in South and Southeast Asia, offering unmatched global accessibility for passengers travelling through or to India, it pointed out. This strategic connectivity, paired with robust infrastructure and transit-friendly services, is propelling Delhi’s stature as the preferred international layover airport in the region.

“Delhi Airport’s strategic location in the East–West corridor positions it as a pivotal gateway for international connectivity. Early successes, such as the Central Asia–Thailand route, underscore the airport’s growing role in facilitating seamless transfers across regions,” it pointed out.