EC seeks proof on Congress 89L objections

PATNA/NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission dismissed around 89 lakh complaints of irregularities flagged by its booth level agents (BLAs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. INC applies for deletion of 89 lakhs voters from draft list. However, the CEO, Bihar, asked for evidence with affidavit before taking action to delete such a large number of votes in Bihar.

At the state party headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, in Patna, AICC media department chairman Pawan Khera alleged that the irregularities reported in the SIR were raising doubts over the intention of the EC, demanding that the entire exercise be conducted again.

Responding to the Congress allegations, the EC contended, “Till date, no BLA authorised by any district president of Congress has submitted any claim (Form 6) or objection (Form 7) on any name in the draft electoral rolls published on August 1 in the prescribed formed so far.”