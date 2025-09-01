‘Gandhi Se Ambedkar’ rally in Patna today, SIR pitch up

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and a host of other top leaders of INDIA bloc will participate in a march in the state capital on Monday, marking the conclusion of ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ against ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and discrepancies in the exercise.

The march, ‘Gandhi Se Ambedkar’, will be taken out after 16-day-long yatra, that covered around 1,300-km and passed through 110 assembly constituencies in 25 districts. The yatra was taken out on August 17 from Sasaram to protest against the “vote theft in the garb of SIR”.

Besides Rahul and Tejashwi, prominent leaders like CPM general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, JMM chief Hemant Soren, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut will participate in the march.

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar said that the march would be taken out from near Gandhi statue at the Gandhi Maidan to Ambedkar statue near the Patna High Court. He said that the administration has already given permission for the march. “This is not a political event. We are taking out a peaceful march to fight for people’s right to vote,” he said.