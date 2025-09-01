Gujarat cops crack global cyber-slavery syndicate; three arrested

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Surat Cyber Crime police have cracked a shocking cross-border human trafficking and cyber-fraud racket. At least 40 youths from India and abroad, including several from Gujarat, were duped with fake job offers in Thailand, smuggled across borders into Myanmar, and forced to work in illegal Chinese-run call centres carrying out online investment frauds.

Three accused have been arrested so far, while a wider nexus involving 12 people, including a Pakistani agent, has come to light.

The racket first surfaced when Surat cyber sleuths traced suspicious mobile numbers linked to foreign call centres. Further investigation revealed a sinister chain: unsuspecting jobseekers were flown to Thailand on tourist visas, pushed across rivers into Myanmar, and handed over to Chinese gangs. Once inside, they were stripped of their freedom and forced to run cyber scams using fake Facebook and Instagram IDs.

Police raids led to the arrest of three key players: Nipender alias Nirav Lavkush Chaudhary, HR manager with a Chinese company; Preet Rasiklal Kamani of Rajkot; and visa agent Ashish Ramanlal Rana of Surat. All three worked as recruiters, luring youths with promises of high-paying computer jobs.