Gujarat police bust international cyber fraud racket; six held, crores seized

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat police have cracked open an international cyber fraud racket, arresting six men linked to scams spanning multiple states.
The gang is accused of duping victims through layered money transfers, with police recovering Rs 3.16 crore cash, 15 mobiles, and cheque books.
Investigations so far trace transactions worth a staggering Rs 23.23 crore tied to the racket.
What began as a complaint of a Rs 25,000 fraud by a youth from Ahmedabad’s Paldi Area turned into a massive breakthrough.
Ahmedabad police, while probing bank transactions linked to the case, discovered that the stolen money was being routed through multiple layers of accounts. By the third layer, the money trail led to Union Bank accounts, where suspicious self-check withdrawals were being made.
ACP S.M. Patel of Ahmedabad N Division revealed that police tracked cash withdrawals of Rs 3.18 crore through rented accounts, complete with pre-signed cheque books.
The scheme was simple yet dangerous money laundered across layers, withdrawn in bulk, and kept ready in cash piles.
The shocking stash of notes left police stunned during the raids.
Digging deeper, cops found that one Yes Bank account tied to the fraud already carried 136 cyber complaints on the national coordination portal (NCCRP).
Another account, under the name Jubilee Hills Merchant, was flagged with 518 complaints, connecting the gang to nationwide scams.
In total, fraud transactions worth Rs 23.23 crore have surfaced, with Rs 9.68 crore of illicit disbursements identified.
The six arrested have been named as Arifkhan Akbarkhan Makrani , Ashwinkumar Natwarlal Patel, Smit Satishchandra Chavda, Rakesh Sawram Prajapati, and Jagdishkumar Mahendrabhai Patel. Each played a role in fueling the racket that spanned across states.
From a small fraud complaint to unearthing a Rs 23 crore racket, Gujarat police have exposed how cyber gangs launder money through multi-layered accounts and rented identities, leaving a long trail of cheated victims across India.