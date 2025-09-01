Gujarat police bust international cyber fraud racket; six held, crores seized

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat police have cracked open an international cyber fraud racket, arresting six men linked to scams spanning multiple states.

The gang is accused of duping victims through layered money transfers, with police recovering Rs 3.16 crore cash, 15 mobiles, and cheque books.

Investigations so far trace transactions worth a staggering Rs 23.23 crore tied to the racket.

What began as a complaint of a Rs 25,000 fraud by a youth from Ahmedabad’s Paldi Area turned into a massive breakthrough.

Ahmedabad police, while probing bank transactions linked to the case, discovered that the stolen money was being routed through multiple layers of accounts. By the third layer, the money trail led to Union Bank accounts, where suspicious self-check withdrawals were being made.

ACP S.M. Patel of Ahmedabad N Division revealed that police tracked cash withdrawals of Rs 3.18 crore through rented accounts, complete with pre-signed cheque books.

The scheme was simple yet dangerous money laundered across layers, withdrawn in bulk, and kept ready in cash piles.

The shocking stash of notes left police stunned during the raids.