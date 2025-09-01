Guwahati Diary | Multimodal learning space at district library

Assam’s Tinsukia has got a state-of-the-art multimodal learning space – ‘Learn-o-verse’ – at the district library, inaugurated recently by DC Swapneel Paul. With the state government declaring 2025 the “Year of Books,” the initiative marks the transformation of the library’s traditional reading area into an innovative learning universe—the first of its kind in any district library. The project seeks to mainstream reading and digital learning by creating a conducive environment for the upcoming generation. The Learn-o-verse offers a range of modern facilities, including a well-designed reading space, interactive learning panels and free Wi-Fi.

Comic Con India set to foray into Northeast

Comic Con India, among country’s biggest pop culture celebrations, has announced its entry into Guwahati, marking its first-ever edition in the Northeast. The maiden Guwahati edition will be hosted on November 22 and 23, bringing the Comic Con experience to a fresh audience. This will bring Comic Con experience not only to Guwahati but will also cater to fans across the Northeast. “This expansion is our way of recognising the incredible potential and passionate fandom that the region has long shown for comics, cosplay, and pop culture. This move reflects Comic Con India’s deeper connection with India’s evolving youth culture,” a statement said.