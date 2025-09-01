Guwahati Diary | Multimodal learning space at district library

Assam’s Tinsukia has got a state-of-the-art multimodal learning space – ‘Learn-o-verse’ – at the district library, inaugurated recently by DC Swapneel Paul. With the state government declaring 2025 the “Year of Books,” the initiative marks the transformation of the library’s traditional reading area into an innovative learning universe—the first of its kind in any district library. The project seeks to mainstream reading and digital learning by creating a conducive environment for the upcoming generation. The Learn-o-verse offers a range of modern facilities, including a well-designed reading space, interactive learning panels and free Wi-Fi.
Comic Con India set to foray into Northeast
Comic Con India, among country’s biggest pop culture celebrations, has announced its entry into Guwahati, marking its first-ever edition in the Northeast. The maiden Guwahati edition will be hosted on November 22 and 23, bringing the Comic Con experience to a fresh audience. This will bring Comic Con experience not only to Guwahati but will also cater to fans across the Northeast. “This expansion is our way of recognising the incredible potential and passionate fandom that the region has long shown for comics, cosplay, and pop culture. This move reflects Comic Con India’s deeper connection with India’s evolving youth culture,” a statement said.
Fresh legal trouble brews for Syeda Hameed
Trouble is mounting for Delhi-based activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed over her recent remarks suggesting Bangladeshis can stay in Assam. Political outfit Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have filed FIRs with the police in 16 places, including Guwahati, demanding her arrest. The AJP alleged that her “anti-Assam” and “communal” remarks were an insult to Assamese people. The party charged Hameed with “hurting the sentiments of the people of Assam, attempting to destroy communal harmony, and trying to provoke conflict between communities.”
Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com