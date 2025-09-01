Heavy rains lash several parts of Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Rains lashed several parts of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory Chandigarh on Monday, with Ludhiana logging the highest rainfall of 216.70 mm.

According to the Met department here, several places in Punjab and Haryana received rain during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am Monday.

Among other places in Punjab which received rain included Amritsar (24.1 mm), Patiala (80.4 mm), Pathankot (3.6 mm), Bathinda (3 mm), Faridkot (10.2 mm), Gurdaspur (2.7 mm), SBS Nagar (112.7 mm), Mohali (64 mm), Mansa (42 mm) and Rupnagar (82.5 mm).

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, received 76.5 mm of rainfall.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded 48.4 mm, Hisar (11.8 mm), Karnal (12.8 mm), Narnaul (66 mm), Rohtak (13.4 mm), Sirsa (130 mm), Panchkula (57 mm), Panipat (33 mm) and Gurugram (9.5 mm).

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Relief and rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities continued on a war footing in the affected areas.