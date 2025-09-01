'Hydrogen bomb' of revelations on 'vote chori' will expose ploy of Modi, BJP: Rahul Gandhi

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.
Speaking at the concluding event of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' here, Gandhi said Bihar is a revolutionary state and it had given a message to the country.
“Get ready, BJP people, a hydrogen bomb is coming. Be prepared. The truth of vote theft will be brought forth before the entire country. I am giving you a guarantee, Modi Ji will not be able to able to show his face after the vote theft get exposed,” he remarked amid presence of top senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
He said votes were "stolen" in Maharashtra assembly elections and then with evidence, his party showed how "vote chori" was done in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka's Bangalore central Lok Sabha Seat.
"I want to tell the youth of Bihar, vote chori means 'chori of rights, chori of democracy, chori of employment'. They will take away your ration card and other rights," he alleged.
His remarks came after the INDIA bloc allies held a march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' led by Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders that covered 1,300-km and passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.
Speaking on the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge cautioned people of Bihar from the alleged ill intentions of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, otherwise they would be doomed.
He said that Modi had a time to visit various countries but no time for visiting Manipur where people were facing trouble. He would meet sometimes US President Donald Trump, sometimes would enjoy on a swing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and would hug even unwilling leaders of foreign countries.
Congress president also claimed that BJP and RSS would dump Bihar chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar after the Bihar polls.
“A new government of the Opposition will come to power after the elections,” he said, referring to the mismanagement during the march due to insufficient deployment of police forces.
“Do your duty with a professional approach. This government will not last for six months,” he added.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that Nitish government was copying his programmes and policies, calling it a ‘copycat’ government. “Do you want a duplicate CM or original CM,” he asked, once again declaring himself as the CM face of the INDIA bloc.
INDIA bloc leaders, including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Rashtrawadi Congress leader Supriya Sule, CPI general secretary D Raja and others participated in the march from Gandhi Maidan to Dakbungalow roundabout. Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI-ML also spoke on the occasion.
The march was scheduled to reach Baba Saheb Abedkar’s statue near the Patna High Court, but it was rescheduled, and leaders addressed the gathering near Dak Bungalow roundabout.
The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was stopped midway by the police at the Dak Bungalow crossing where they addressed a gathering.
Gandhi was joined by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, CPI's Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and other INDIA bloc leaders.
The march in Patna started with the INDIA bloc leaders offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Maidaan.
The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, was aimed at highlighting the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The BJP hit back swiftly, condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement as demeaning himself and insulting the nation’s voters. The party also mocked his claim that the rallies had been widely attended, alleging that 20,000 participants had been brought in from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria.
Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that whenever he listened to Rahul Gandhi, whether inside or outside Parliament, it took time to understand what the Congress leader was trying to convey. He questioned how Gandhi’s references to an atom bomb and a hydrogen bomb were related to elections, calling the remarks irresponsible.
Prasad further said that by making such statements, Rahul Gandhi was demeaning himself in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition, and he emphasized that the nation should recognize that Gandhi’s comments were irresponsible.
Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Congress on the alleged verbal abuse against PM and his late mother , "Democracy functions on decency... Modiji has been verbally abused 107 times, but let's keep that aside. But his mother, who faced tough conditions and raised her children so well, you dragged her into this. Rahul Gandhi does not have an iota of shame left to come forward and say that the person was not a Congress worker, and even if he is, action will be taken against him. He has not even condemned the incident yet... This is his aggression and hatred for the Prime Minister...", he added.