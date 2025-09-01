'Hydrogen bomb' of revelations on 'vote chori' will expose ploy of Modi, BJP: Rahul Gandhi

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Speaking at the concluding event of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' here, Gandhi said Bihar is a revolutionary state and it had given a message to the country.

“Get ready, BJP people, a hydrogen bomb is coming. Be prepared. The truth of vote theft will be brought forth before the entire country. I am giving you a guarantee, Modi Ji will not be able to able to show his face after the vote theft get exposed,” he remarked amid presence of top senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said votes were "stolen" in Maharashtra assembly elections and then with evidence, his party showed how "vote chori" was done in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka's Bangalore central Lok Sabha Seat.

"I want to tell the youth of Bihar, vote chori means 'chori of rights, chori of democracy, chori of employment'. They will take away your ration card and other rights," he alleged.

His remarks came after the INDIA bloc allies held a march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' led by Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders that covered 1,300-km and passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.