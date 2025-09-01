IIT-BHU, Birla Hostel students clash on campus over barriers

LUCKNOW: Inter-hostel clashes erupted once again on the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on late Sunday night when around 11 pm, students from IIT-BHU and Birla Hostel came face-to-fae after an argument over a barrier. What began as pushing and shoving soon escalated into a fight, with both groups pelting stones at each other leading to chaos on the campus.
The clashing students indulged in vandalism damaging vehicles parked outside Birla Hostel. Three IIT students were injured in the chaos with police and the university’s proctorial board authorities rushing to the scene and pacify both groups.
Meanwhile, hundreds of IIT students gathered outside the director’s office in protest.
As per the local sources, heavy police force along with the proctorial team, led by Bhelupur ACP Gaurav Kumar Singh, could control the situation by 4 AM.
Security across the campus has since been tightened and students have been asked to remain inside their hostels.
According to university sources, following the gang rape of an IIT-BHU student by three outsiders on campus last year, security has been spruced up with the administration having put multiple barriers. In fact, after 10 PM, neither the students nor outsiders are allowed to cross certain routes.
While the IIT administration says the restrictions are for student safety, many students on campus have been opposing the move claiming the barriers create unnecessary problems in moving in and out of the campus.
On Sunday night, tension flared up when a group of IIT students was returning to campus was stopped at Birla intersection. Some students allegedly asked them if they were from IIT, leading to an argument. In the melee, one of the students was slapped and the dispute quickly took a violent shape.
Both sides clashed fiercely until police intervened and dispersed the clashing students. Angered by the incident, students of IIT’s Rajputana Hostel came out in protest. When police blocked their march towards Birla Hostel, they headed to the Director’s Office and staged a sit-in.
Upon learning about the protest, Director Professor Amit Patra reached out to them at 4 AM and assured the students that their concerns would be addressed.
He also promised tighter security on the campus. The students put forward three demands, including strengthening of security on the IIT campus, proper medical care for the injured students and strict action against those involved in the clash.
Bhelupur ACP Gaurav Kumar Singh said that as soon as the police got information about the clashes, a force was sent to the campus. The situation was brought under control and the students were sent back to their hostels. He added that CCTV footage was being scanned, and strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the lawlessness.