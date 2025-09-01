IIT-BHU, Birla Hostel students clash on campus over barriers

LUCKNOW: Inter-hostel clashes erupted once again on the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on late Sunday night when around 11 pm, students from IIT-BHU and Birla Hostel came face-to-fae after an argument over a barrier. What began as pushing and shoving soon escalated into a fight, with both groups pelting stones at each other leading to chaos on the campus.

The clashing students indulged in vandalism damaging vehicles parked outside Birla Hostel. Three IIT students were injured in the chaos with police and the university’s proctorial board authorities rushing to the scene and pacify both groups.

Meanwhile, hundreds of IIT students gathered outside the director’s office in protest.

As per the local sources, heavy police force along with the proctorial team, led by Bhelupur ACP Gaurav Kumar Singh, could control the situation by 4 AM.

Security across the campus has since been tightened and students have been asked to remain inside their hostels.

According to university sources, following the gang rape of an IIT-BHU student by three outsiders on campus last year, security has been spruced up with the administration having put multiple barriers. In fact, after 10 PM, neither the students nor outsiders are allowed to cross certain routes.

While the IIT administration says the restrictions are for student safety, many students on campus have been opposing the move claiming the barriers create unnecessary problems in moving in and out of the campus.