IMD forecasts wetter and cooler September, delayed monsoon withdrawal likely

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wetter and cooler September in its latest monthly weather outlook. Additionally, there is a higher likelihood of a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon, which may extend into October.

Typically, the monsoon begins to withdraw in the first week of September and concludes by 30th September. However, the IMD has observed a shifting trend over the past four decades, indicating increased rainfall during September and a tendency for later withdrawal. This year, a robust monsoon is expected to further delay the withdrawal process.

“Given the favourable monsoon conditions, we anticipate that the withdrawal will begin after 17th September and potentially extend into October,” stated Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD.

The IMD predicts that rainfall across India in September will be above normal, exceeding 109% of the Long Period Average (LPA). The LPA for September rainfall, based on data from 1971–2020, stands at approximately 167.9 mm.

However, certain regions, including parts of Northeast and East India, many areas in the extreme South Peninsular region, and some northernmost areas, are expected to receive below-normal rainfall.