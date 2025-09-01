India joins SCO in condemning US-Israel strikes on Iran

NEW DELHI: In a notable diplomatic shift, India joined fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on Monday in strongly condemning the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in June 2025. The rare consensus — formalised in the Tianjin Declaration — described the attacks as a violation of international law and Iran’s sovereignty, and called for the protection of nuclear infrastructure and civilians.

This comes two months after India had distanced itself from a similar SCO condemnation over Israeli actions in Iran — a move that had highlighted internal divergences within the Eurasian bloc. Monday’s statement, declaration, suggests New Delhi is now aligning more closely with the collective position.

“Member states condemn the military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025,” the declaration stated. “Such actions constitute a violation of international law and the sovereignty of a United Nations member state.”