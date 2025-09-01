India-USA joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas-25 to take place in Alaska

NEW Delhi: The ongoing tension between India and the United States of America due to the tariff imposed by the US has not affected the military ties as the armies of the two countries have decided to continue with their scheduled exercise Yudh Abhyas- 2025. The Yudh Abhyas series of exercises started in the year 2004 under the US Army Pacific partnership program.

The Indian Army in its statement said on Monday that “Over two weeks, troops will rehearse a spectrum of tactical drills including heliborne operations, employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid and the integrated use of Artillery, Aviation and Electronic Warfare systems.”

The Indian Army “contingent has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA, to participate in the 21st edition of the India–USA Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025, scheduled from 1st to 14th September 2025.”