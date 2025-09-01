Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps marks 26th Raising day in Leh, honours fallen soldiers

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps celebrated its 26th Raising Day on Monday.
Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Corps laid a wreath at the Hall of Fame War Memorial on behalf of all ranks to honour the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during various military operations in Ladakh.
In the aftermath of Operation Vijay (Kargil, 1999), it was decided to raise a new Corps to look after the entire Ladakh Region.
Accordingly, Fire and Fury Corps was raised at Leh, on 01 Sep 1999, and it plays a critical role in the strategic security and development of the Ladakh Region.
Stationed at one of the most challenging terrains in the world, the Corps is responsible not only for the defence of India’s Northern and Western Borders but also for contributing to the overall development and upliftment of the region.
The Corps handles some of the most sensitive and strategic frontiers and battlefields in the world. The areas of Ladakh can be divided into the Western and Eastern portions with peculiar security deployments.
Western Ladakh broadly includes the Zojila- Kargil and Siachen Glacier (also identified as world’s highest battlefield) having Line of Control (LoC) and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) with Pakistan, while in eastern Ladakh, DBO and Demchok included, the Corps shares its 832 kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
The Corps ensures that the territorial integrity of our nation is protected with courage and dedication, said the Army.
The Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is facing tense deployments of the militaries, along with its weaponry and equipment, between India and China since May 2020.
The process of engagement at the military and diplomatic level continues in order to diffuse the situation further. The 14 Corps Commander leads the military level talks.
In addition, over the years, the Fire and Fury Corps has initiated several development activities that have contributed to the social, economic and infrastructural progress of Ladakh. The Corps is a major contributor in the execution of Vibrant Village Program (VVP) covering 43 border villages.
As per the Army, “The main objective is addressing the basic necessities and livelihood opportunities, thereby encouraging reverse migration to these border villages. The Corps has stood steadfast with the people of Ladakh in times of natural calamities, providing assistance and support in relief, rescue and rebuilding of infrastructure.”
Ladakh is environmentally sensitive, with a fragile ecosystem that is vulnerable to climate change and environmental degradation. Fire and Fury Corps has been active in promoting environmental awareness and engaging in activities like tree plantation drives and cleanliness campaigns in collaboration with civil authorities and residents.
20 projects for environmental protection were executed in the last two years. More than 130 tons of solid waste were removed from Siachen Glacier. 14 tons of plastic waste were removed from Nyoma in 2025 as part of a cleanliness drive. 27 community centres and 11 solar power projects were constructed/ upgraded recently. Numerous projects are also undertaken to promote Border Area Tourism, giving impetus to the local economy.