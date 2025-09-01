Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps marks 26th Raising day in Leh, honours fallen soldiers

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps celebrated its 26th Raising Day on Monday.

Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Corps laid a wreath at the Hall of Fame War Memorial on behalf of all ranks to honour the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during various military operations in Ladakh.

In the aftermath of Operation Vijay (Kargil, 1999), it was decided to raise a new Corps to look after the entire Ladakh Region.

Accordingly, Fire and Fury Corps was raised at Leh, on 01 Sep 1999, and it plays a critical role in the strategic security and development of the Ladakh Region.

Stationed at one of the most challenging terrains in the world, the Corps is responsible not only for the defence of India’s Northern and Western Borders but also for contributing to the overall development and upliftment of the region.

The Corps handles some of the most sensitive and strategic frontiers and battlefields in the world. The areas of Ladakh can be divided into the Western and Eastern portions with peculiar security deployments.

Western Ladakh broadly includes the Zojila- Kargil and Siachen Glacier (also identified as world’s highest battlefield) having Line of Control (LoC) and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) with Pakistan, while in eastern Ladakh, DBO and Demchok included, the Corps shares its 832 kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.