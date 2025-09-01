Insider track | Mama and the politics of devotion

Shivraj Singh Chouhan—fondly called Mama—has a knack for blending faith and timing. This week, he walked barefoot, sons in tow, carrying Ganapati Bappa Morya into his home. On its own, a heartwarming image. However, for observers, the timing was interestingly coincidental with murmurs about him as a frontrunner for the BJP’s national president post. He has brushed off the speculation, saying his focus is on farmers and his ministerial duties. Still, some in the party insist his religious observances matter—each time he prays, a political door seems to open. One senior leader even mused, with a grin, “Mama mahir hai sambhavanaon ki rajniti mein”—Mama truly is a master of possibility politics. Is it a coincidence, or karma in action? Hard to say. With Mama, nothing ever feels entirely accidental.
Pauses speak louder than words
At the recent RSS conclave, Mohan Bhagwat drew a clear line between the Sangh and the BJP: They do their work, we do ours. Nothing more, nothing less. It was a diplomatic response to lingering rumours of interference. However, then came the line, tossed in casually yet carrying more weight than anything said officially: “If we were deciding, would it have taken so long?” The room laughed, but behind the chuckles was the unmistakable sense that he had revealed more than intended—or perhaps exactly what he intended. Some observers quietly wonder whether the Sangh is losing patience over the delay in the BJP’s top-level decisions. Others think it was just Bhagwat being his cryptic self. Either way, the one-liner has sparked more debate than the entire speech preceding it.
A bureaucratic U-turn?
Earlier this year, the Centre was quite strict in denying states’ requests to extend the service tenures of their Chief Secretaries and top police officers. Jharkhand, UP, and Bihar all had their proposals rejected. It seemed like a pattern—or even a message. This week, however, brought a quiet shift. Madhya Pradesh was allowed to extend Chief Secretary Anurag Jain’s term by a year. Telangana’s chief secretary, K. Ramakrishna Rao, also got an extra seven months. There’s no official explanation why, which of course creates space for speculation. Some read this as a political favour, others view it as a simple reassessment. In Delhi, it’s often difficult to determine whether the rules are being bent—or applied a little flexibly.
Mallick may replace George in Japan
Nagma Mohamed Mallick is likely heading to Japan as India’s next ambassador, succeeding Sibi George. If confirmed, she’ll be only the second woman ever to hold that role, significant in the still male-heavy corridors of global diplomacy. Her career spans an impressive arc: France, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Brunei, and now Poland. She served in the PMO, managed Russia and Africa relations, and was Deputy Chief of Protocol—a first for a woman. Beyond her credentials, there’s quiet assurance in her presence. She reads English literature, practices classical dance, speaks five languages, and balances diplomacy with wellness. Profiles like hers often shape the tone of relationships between nations.
Bamboo diplomacy at its best
In a very different corner of the world, something quietly hopeful unfolded this week. A delegation from Arunachal Pradesh went to Indonesia for a dialogue on sustainable bamboo practices. Backed by the Environmental Bamboo Foundation and the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, the visit focused on skill-building and knowledge-sharing—especially for women and youth from Northeast India. The idea is to turn bamboo into more than a plant—it’s positioned as an engine for rural entrepreneurship and climate resilience. Bamboo charcoal, ethanol, design innovations—it’s a rich space with global potential. The Regent of Ngada even hosted a dinner in honour of the delegation. A small gesture, yes, but one that signified genuine warmth. In a world often dominated by geopolitical tension, perhaps such grassroots collaboration is the more enduring form of diplomacy.