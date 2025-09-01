Insider track | Mama and the politics of devotion

Shivraj Singh Chouhan—fondly called Mama—has a knack for blending faith and timing. This week, he walked barefoot, sons in tow, carrying Ganapati Bappa Morya into his home. On its own, a heartwarming image. However, for observers, the timing was interestingly coincidental with murmurs about him as a frontrunner for the BJP’s national president post. He has brushed off the speculation, saying his focus is on farmers and his ministerial duties. Still, some in the party insist his religious observances matter—each time he prays, a political door seems to open. One senior leader even mused, with a grin, “Mama mahir hai sambhavanaon ki rajniti mein”—Mama truly is a master of possibility politics. Is it a coincidence, or karma in action? Hard to say. With Mama, nothing ever feels entirely accidental.

Pauses speak louder than words

At the recent RSS conclave, Mohan Bhagwat drew a clear line between the Sangh and the BJP: They do their work, we do ours. Nothing more, nothing less. It was a diplomatic response to lingering rumours of interference. However, then came the line, tossed in casually yet carrying more weight than anything said officially: “If we were deciding, would it have taken so long?” The room laughed, but behind the chuckles was the unmistakable sense that he had revealed more than intended—or perhaps exactly what he intended. Some observers quietly wonder whether the Sangh is losing patience over the delay in the BJP’s top-level decisions. Others think it was just Bhagwat being his cryptic self. Either way, the one-liner has sparked more debate than the entire speech preceding it.