Life term to former cop for facilitating ’03 suicide attack by Pak terrorist

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has awarded life sentence to former Station House Officer (SHO) of Sogam for his role in facilitating a fidayeen attack by a Pakistani terrorist in border district of Kupwara in 2003 in which two CRPF personnel were killed.
A division bench, comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, overturned the trial court’s acquittal of the then-SHO of Sogam Ghulam Rasool Wani. “We are absolutely clear that the findings of acquittal recorded in favour of Wani, not only was perverse, but the trial court had ignored the clinching evidence led in trial.
The trial court proceeded to record acquittal of Wani on a reasoning, which on the face of it was palpably wrong, as it failed to appreciate the entire evidence led by prosecution in its proper perspective,” read the order.
Wani was found guilty of criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B read with Section 302 of Ranbir Penal Code, equivalent to murder, for aiding a Pakistani terrorist in carrying out the suicide attack.
The case stems from May 12, 2003 fidayeen attack carried out by JeM terrorist Mohammad Ibrahim in Kupwara in which two CRPF personnel were killed. It was found that the fidyaeen was ferried by Wani in his official vehicle.
“The then SHO was the only person who had full acquaintance of the terrorist... he tacitly consented to facilitate the attack. He consciously allowed the terrorist to play havoc,” the court said.
