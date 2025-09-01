Life term to former cop for facilitating ’03 suicide attack by Pak terrorist

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has awarded life sentence to former Station House Officer (SHO) of Sogam for his role in facilitating a fidayeen attack by a Pakistani terrorist in border district of Kupwara in 2003 in which two CRPF personnel were killed.

A division bench, comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, overturned the trial court’s acquittal of the then-SHO of Sogam Ghulam Rasool Wani. “We are absolutely clear that the findings of acquittal recorded in favour of Wani, not only was perverse, but the trial court had ignored the clinching evidence led in trial.

The trial court proceeded to record acquittal of Wani on a reasoning, which on the face of it was palpably wrong, as it failed to appreciate the entire evidence led by prosecution in its proper perspective,” read the order.