Madhya Pradesh: Rodents bite fingers of two newborns at neonatal ICU of Indore’s MY Hospital

BHOPAL: Rodents have exposed the state of affairs at the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao (MY) Hospital in Indore – Madhya Pradesh’s largest government hospital, which is also counted among one of the largest public sector hospitals of central India.

Two newborns were bitten by rats at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the premier government hospital in successive days – Sunday and Monday.

NICU is a specialized unit, which provides intensive care for premature, critically ill or low-birth-weight newborns. Such newborns often require advanced medical equipment, round-the-clock monitoring by skilled doctors and nurses and specialized treatments to help with breathing, feeding and other health complications, as they recover and grow stronger.

As per informed sources at the hospital, the two newborns were shifted to the NICU within two-three days of birth. While the first incident was spotted on Sunday, the second incident of rodents having bitten the fingers in the hand of the newborn was noticed on Monday, prompting the doctors to start the necessary treatment of the two newborns already being treated for congenital anomalies (health complications existing since birth).

While admitting to both the incidents, the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav, who was in Bhopal for official reasons on Monday, said that both the newborns were safe and recovering well.

“Both the newborns were admitted at the neonatal ICU for congenital anomalies (health complications existing since birth). They’ve been shifted to another facility under continuous supervision and care. We’ll soon carry out an extensive pest control drive in the entire hospital,” hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav told TNIE over phone.

Importantly, the last pest control drive was reportedly carried out at the hospital five years back.