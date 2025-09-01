Mamata slams Centre "for using Army" to dismantle TMC's stage, calls it unethical, undemocratic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Central Government for what she saw as "misusing" the Indian Army to dismantle a stage erected by her party in Kolkata to protest alleged atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

"I don't blame the Army, but the BJP's vendetta politics is behind it. The double-engine government of the BJP is to be blamed. They are misusing the Army. This is unethical, undemocratic," Banerjee, who rushed to the spot, told reporters.

The Chief Minister, who is also the chief of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), said the Army should have consulted the Kolkata Police or her before they acted.

"They could have called me and I would have removed the stage within a few minutes," she said.

"I don't blame the Army, just appeal to them to remain neutral and not play in the hands of the BJP," the Bengal CM said.

A defence official defended the action saying the Indian Army (Local military Authority, Kolkata) usually allows events to be held in the Maidan area for a duration of two days. This was as directed by the Supreme Court.

This was followed in this instance too. But with the stage remaining for almost a month, they had to act.

"Permission for conduct of events was provided for two days. However, the stage has been put up for almost a month. Several reminders have been sent to the organisers for the removal of the temporary structure. However, it was not removed," the defence official said in a statement.