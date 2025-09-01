Nagaland: Developing written grammar for 18 recognised languages

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland University, a central university, is collaborating with the Nagaland government to develop written grammar for the 18 recognised languages of the state.
While Naga languages have been taught in schools for decades, none have had dedicated written grammars for the teaching-learning process.
The project between Nagaland University and Nagaland’s Directorate of School Education seeks to provide structured pedagogical grammars for inclusion in school textbooks from Class 5 to Class 12, ensuring alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The initiative will address the gap by systematically documenting grammar—including parts of speech, tense and aspect, phrase and clause structures, and tone—while enriching vocabulary and clarifying orthography where needed.
“This long-term effort not only strengthens NEP 2020’s vision of multilingual education but also addresses the risks of language marginalisation by ensuring each Naga language is valued as much as dominant languages,” the university said.
The grammar developed under this initiative will be incorporated into school textbooks alongside prose, poetry, and translation, under the supervision of the State Council of Educational Research and Training and the Nagaland Board of School Education.
Teacher training programmes are planned to support the smooth integration of grammar teaching in classrooms, beginning with refresher courses hosted by the Nagaland University.
The project is led by Dr Mimi Kevichüsa Ezung, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Tenyidie, Nagaland University.
Tenyidie is the standardised form of the Angami language spoken by the Angami community of the state as well as the community speech of nine other tribes, collectively falling under the Tenyimia Group.
“This endeavour is not merely an academic exercise but a cultural mission – one that seeks to preserve, strengthen, and promote the linguistic heritage of our people,” said Prof Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of the Nagaland University.
“It would not have been possible without the dedication of our faculty members, scholars, language experts and community elders who have worked together in a spirit of collaboration. It is also a step towards fulfilling the vision of the NEP 2020,” he further stated.
Ezung said, “At a time when Naga languages are undergoing standardisation, developing pedagogical grammars is crucial. It ensures consistency and regularity in writing and in speech while instilling pride in one’s mother tongue. This initiative is not just about textbooks, but it is also about preserving identity, culture, and indigenous knowledge.”