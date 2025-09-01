Nagaland: Developing written grammar for 18 recognised languages

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland University, a central university, is collaborating with the Nagaland government to develop written grammar for the 18 recognised languages of the state.

While Naga languages have been taught in schools for decades, none have had dedicated written grammars for the teaching-learning process.

The project between Nagaland University and Nagaland’s Directorate of School Education seeks to provide structured pedagogical grammars for inclusion in school textbooks from Class 5 to Class 12, ensuring alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The initiative will address the gap by systematically documenting grammar—including parts of speech, tense and aspect, phrase and clause structures, and tone—while enriching vocabulary and clarifying orthography where needed.

“This long-term effort not only strengthens NEP 2020’s vision of multilingual education but also addresses the risks of language marginalisation by ensuring each Naga language is valued as much as dominant languages,” the university said.

The grammar developed under this initiative will be incorporated into school textbooks alongside prose, poetry, and translation, under the supervision of the State Council of Educational Research and Training and the Nagaland Board of School Education.