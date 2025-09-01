Punjab: Congress targets Bhagwant Mann govt & Centre for abandoning flood-hit state in its 'darkest hour'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday targeted the Bhagwant Mann government and the Centre for abandoning the flood-hit state in its "darkest hour."

"We have all seen how AAP MLAs are now claiming that it was the fault of officers, and even cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal went on record saying he would suspend erring officials. But the people of Punjab are asking one simple question — why did Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convene the first flood control meeting only on June 5 when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued warnings of heavy rainfall as early as May?” Bajwa questioned.

The Centre, he added, cannot escape blame either. Flood management is not the responsibility of the State alone. The Central Water Commission (CWC), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has a crucial role in collecting hydrological data, issuing flood forecasts, monitoring river basins, and guiding states in reservoir and flood management. Yet, despite CWC’s wide network of forecasting stations and technical expertise, there was no convergence between the Centre and the State to prevent the disaster.

Bajwa added that the CWC regularly publishes data on rainfall, river flow, reservoir storage, and inflow forecasts for dams, all of which are meant to ensure efficient planning and timely response. However, Punjab witnessed the opposite — floodgates were not repaired or opened in time, desilting of canals and drains was neglected year after year, and coordination between irrigation, disaster management, and revenue departments was absent. The Centre, too, failed to ensure real-time coordination and allowed Punjab to be left vulnerable.