Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav define distinct roles during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

Moreover, while Rahul’s speeches mainly centred around the alleged vote theft, SIR (special intensive revision of electoral rolls) and its implications in the days to come, Tejashwi raised other issues like migration, unemployment, lack of health facilities, substandard education and issues related to farmers.

“They have defined their roles. Rahul is a leader of national repute and PM face of the Opposition, Tejashwi has his role in Bihar,” said Gangeshwar Sahni, a resident of Gaighat in Muzaffarpur, who came to Patna to participate in the concluding event of the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

The 16-day Yatra has indicated that the Opposition alliance will centre around its campaign over alleged vote theft by the BJP in collusion with the Election Commission of India.

"Vote chori slogan has become more popular among people who have been left out from the draft electoral rolls published on August 1,” said Amit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Madhepura in north Bihar.

Amit, 46, who runs a mobile repairing shop in Madhepura, came to Patna to participate in the concluding event of Voter Adhikar Yatra. “Be it youth, women, farmers or elderly people, all have supported the Yatra, which is a clear reflection of people’s anger against the double-engine government,” he said, adding that the BJP and its allies will bite its dust in the coming Bihar assembly election.