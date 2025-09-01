SIR row: 99.5% voters filed eligibility docs; except RJD, CPI(ML) no party assisted excluded electors, says EC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Monday informed the Supreme Court that approximately 99.5 per cent of the 7.24 crore voters submitted eligibility documents for the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

The EC further claimed apart from RJD and CPI-ML no other political party assisted electors to file claims and objections in the prescribed formats.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was informed by the poll panel that individual electors demonstrated more "alertness and proactiveness" for they had submitted 33,326 forms for inclusion in the draft roll and 2,07,565 forms for deletion, besides first time voters filed over 15 lakhs applications for inclusion in the electoral roll.

"According to the records, approximately 99.5 per cent of the electors (out of 7.24 crore) featured in the draft electoral roll for the state of Bihar have already submitted their eligibility documents pertaining to the SIR exercise," senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing on behalf of the poll panel, said in a note.

He said the exercise of verification of the documents, which was underway, would be completed by September 25 in line with the schedule provided in the SIR order of June 24.

The poll panel, which contradicted the claims of the RJD and the CPI (ML) in number of claims filed said, "In particular, it is submitted that apart from CPI-ML and RJD, none of the other recognised political parties have, either through their office bearers or validly appointed BLAs, assisted any elector out of the approximately 65 lakh whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll to submit Form 6 with declaration. None of the other recognized political parties have enabled filing of claims or objections in the prescribed format."

Referring to its August 31 bulletin, the EC said an overwhelming majority of forms received from both political parties and individuals were for exclusion of names featuring in the draft electoral roll.

"Of the total 128 forms received on the draft rolls from political parties, 103 are for deletion (Form 7) and only 25 are for inclusion (Form 6). This number represents a miniscule fraction of the total number of electors of Bihar," it said.

The EC further said, "Although the individual electors have demonstrated more alertness and proactiveness, they too have submitted only 33,326 forms (Form 6) for inclusion in the draft roll and 2,07,565 forms (Form 7) for deletion."