Space science turns into classroom reality in Assam’s BTR

GUWAHATI: Children’s curiosity about the space is unbounded, and to channel it into practical learning, Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has turned space science into a classroom reality by setting up “space labs” in 15 hard-to-reach government-run schools under the Bodoland Space Education Programme. Each of them will also cater to the students of adjoining areas.

Earlier, the BTR government had signed an agreement with New Delhi-based Vyomika Space Academy, which is an ISRO Space Tutor partner, to supply curriculum, training, and hardware, including model launch vehicles, telescopes, and more.

Initially, the plan was to set up 10 labs in 10 schools – two schools each in the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri falling under the BTR. Five more labs were set up in five other schools in due course after receiving a positive response from students.