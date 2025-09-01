Space science turns into classroom reality in Assam’s BTR

GUWAHATI: Children’s curiosity about the space is unbounded, and to channel it into practical learning, Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has turned space science into a classroom reality by setting up “space labs” in 15 hard-to-reach government-run schools under the Bodoland Space Education Programme. Each of them will also cater to the students of adjoining areas.
Earlier, the BTR government had signed an agreement with New Delhi-based Vyomika Space Academy, which is an ISRO Space Tutor partner, to supply curriculum, training, and hardware, including model launch vehicles, telescopes, and more.
Initially, the plan was to set up 10 labs in 10 schools – two schools each in the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri falling under the BTR. Five more labs were set up in five other schools in due course after receiving a positive response from students.
Nilutpal Kashyap, Officer on Special Duty (Education), BTR, told this newspaper the space labs have dummy rockets, satellites and students have already learnt how to make dummy robotics and drones by using materials, including cardboard.
“We have the 15 space labs in remote villages. Six of them are functional. We could not start the functioning of the remaining nine labs as the model code of conduct is in force (in view of September 22 elections to autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council). Schools nearby can also avail of space exposure and learning there,” Kashyap said.
He said that in each of the 15 schools, a science teacher was trained to run the space labs and they would be trained further.
In March, Kashyap had taken 10 students – two each from the five districts – to the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad on an exposure trip. Its Director, Nilesh M Desai, liked the initiative of the BTR government so much that he visited the region to see how it was being implemented.
The BTR government has also tied up with Bengaluru-based Agastya International Foundation as it seeks to promote science education by removing children’s fear in science and mathematics.
“The foundation has vans with science models. They take the vans to schools. They also have labs-on-bikes to cover areas where four-wheelers cannot go. The foundation imparts practical knowledge in the basic concept of science,” Kashyap said.
He said Chirang, which recorded the worst pass percentage in the Class 10 Board till 2022, had the best pass percentage in 2023, 2024 and 2025. “Baksa is No 1 in arts while Tamulpur is No 1 in science (streams),” he added.