SpiceJet Pune–Delhi flight returns after mid-air glitch; lands safely under emergency

CHENNAI: A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Pune made a mid-air turnback on Monday after the crew detected a technical glitch, airline officials said. The aircraft returned to Pune and landed safely under full emergency conditions.

Airport authorities confirmed that emergency protocols were activated before landing, with fire and rescue teams on standby as a precaution. The aircraft touched down without incident, and all passengers and crew were reported safe.

SpiceJet said the decision to return was taken following standard operating procedures to ensure passenger safety. The airline is arranging alternate flights for affected passengers and the aircraft is undergoing a detailed inspection by engineers.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the technical issue but described it as a “minor snag” that required immediate attention.