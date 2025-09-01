Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds NCERT for modules on partition horrors, Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday lauded the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) for its recent modules on the horrors of partition as well as Operation Sindoor.
Taking part in a function held to mark the 65th Foundation Day of NCERT at its campus in Aurobindo Marg, Pradhan said, “NCERT’s efforts to highlight Operation Sindoor through a new module is appreciable. A similar effort has been made with the partition horrors. This also deserves much appreciation. Should the country forget about the horrors that happened?”
“If we do not know what has happened in the past and connect it with our present, then we will remain misguided in the future. We will be confused in the future,” he said.
The module released for classes VI to VIII on August 15 resulted in a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. It generated much controversy as it held Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress and Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for the partition.
Pradhan called for the introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the Education system and the need to integrate digitalisation into it. He repeatedly lauded NCERT for the role they have played and continues to play in nation-building through their textbooks. “NCERT books are the ones that everyone goes for any reference,” the Minister said.
He launched several new initiatives, including:
Newly constructed entrance complex of the NCERT campus
Primers in Hindi, Sanskrit, Ho-Hindi, and Koya, developed by the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, and NCERT
PM eVidya mobile application for accessing all key digital and broadcast initiatives
PM eVidya DTH TV Channel No. 35 for Bal Vatika
Virtual Reality labs at four schools, including Ajmer, Bhopal, and Bhubaneswar
DIKSHA 2.0 with structured lessons and AI tools like Read Aloud, Closed Captioning, and translation of text into 12 languages
Prashast 2.0, enhancing mobile and web platforms for early identification of children with disabilities
Kitab Ek Padhe Anek, to create Universal Design of Learning-based accessible digital and printed textbooks for inclusive classrooms, especially for divyangjan students and children from disadvantaged groups
Utkal Jananinkarag Sujogya Santana, a book on 100 great personalities of Odisha who contributed to modern Odisha’s development and the National Freedom Movement
Handbook on vocational education for key functionaries