Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds NCERT for modules on partition horrors, Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday lauded the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) for its recent modules on the horrors of partition as well as Operation Sindoor.

Taking part in a function held to mark the 65th Foundation Day of NCERT at its campus in Aurobindo Marg, Pradhan said, “NCERT’s efforts to highlight Operation Sindoor through a new module is appreciable. A similar effort has been made with the partition horrors. This also deserves much appreciation. Should the country forget about the horrors that happened?”

“If we do not know what has happened in the past and connect it with our present, then we will remain misguided in the future. We will be confused in the future,” he said.

The module released for classes VI to VIII on August 15 resulted in a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. It generated much controversy as it held Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress and Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for the partition.