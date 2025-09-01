UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls for simplified, humane rules on premature release of terminally ill prisoners

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, directed officials concerned to simplify and clearly define the rules for the premature release of prisoners suffering from serious illnesses, old age, or disability.

He said the policy must be transparent, humane, and aligned with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring that eligible prisoners are considered automatically without needing to apply separately.

In a review meeting of prison administration and reform services, CM Yogi instructed the officials concerned to conduct a statewide survey to identify inmates suffering from fatal diseases, the elderly, and helpless prisoners, with priority given to their release.

He also stressed the need to include women and aged convicts in the priority list.