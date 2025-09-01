Yamuna swells to season’s highest at Hathnikund barrage; floodgates opened as alert sounded in Haryana

YAMUNANAGAR: Incessant rains over the past few days have led to an increase in the water levels in the Yamuna river on Monday, prompting authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage.

An official of the irrigation department here said the flow of water in the Yamuna at the Hathnikund barrage in the district rose to 3.29 lakh cusecs, the highest water flow recorded during this monsoon season.

Any flow exceeding 2.5 lakh cusecs is classified as a "high flood," Vijay Garg, executive engineer of the Irrigation Department, said.

Water released from the barrage typically takes around 48 hours to reach Delhi. Officials said an alert has been sounded and a strict vigil is being kept on villages falling in the areas of the Yamuna in the district and some other districts.

Many places in Haryana on Monday were lashed by rains, including Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Ambala.