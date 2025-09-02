Allahabad HC raises serious concerns over male gym trainers imparting training to women

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has raised serious concerns over the safety and dignity of women being trained by male trainers in gyms without adequate safeguards.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by gym trainer Nitin Saini from Meerut, who has been accused of using a caste-based slur against a woman client.

The court has fixed September 8 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The victim, in her statement before the trial court, also alleged that the accused had prepared obscene videos of another woman client and had been sending such obscene material to that woman.

On these allegations, the high court said the alleged acts may also attract offences punishable under Sections 354 (assault to outrage modesty of a woman) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of IPC.