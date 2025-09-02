April–July 2025 air travel up 4 per cent, South leads with over 10 per cent growth

NEW DELHI: Air passenger traffic during the four-month period from April to July 2025 recorded a 4 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

International traffic grew by 6.6 per cent, while domestic traffic rose by 3.4 per cent. The Southern Region is driving the overall growth, registering a robust increase of over 10 per cent, the data indicated.

The air traffic report released by AAI stated that the April–July period of 2025 saw 13.72 crore passengers, compared to 13.2 crore in the same period last year. Airports in the Southern Region alone recorded a total of 4.62 crore passengers, up from 4.2 crore last year, reflecting a 10.2 per cent growth.

A total of 2,62,68,697 Indians flew internationally during the four months, compared to 2,48,30,147 in the same period last year. Domestically, there were 11,08,21,774 passengers compared to 10,71,76,202 in the corresponding months of the previous year.

Here are the airports in the South that recorded significant growth in passenger traffic during April–July 2025 compared to April–July 2024,

Shivamogga – 52,272 passengers (89.3% increase), Tiruchirapalli – 2,90,775 (55% increase),Kozhikode – 2,76,137 (15.8%), Tirupati – 4,25,629 (52.1%), Hyderabad – 87,28,640 (15.9%), Kannur – 1,62,786 (34.1%), Madurai – 4,17,325 (12.5%), Cuddapah – 22,837 (52.8%), Hubballi – 1,19,756 (22%), Rajahmundry – 11,95,532 (36.3%), Tuticorin – 1,04,010 (23.5%) and Kurnool – 7,374 (35.7%)

Only southern region records domestic growth in July

Statistics released for July 2025 alone reveal a 1 per cent dip in total passenger traffic compared to the same month last year, primarily due to a slump in domestic travel.

Interestingly, the Southern Region was the only region to record growth in the domestic market in July. While the Northern, Eastern, Western, and Northeastern regions showed negative growth, Southern airports collectively recorded 80 lakh passengers in July 2025, compared to the same month in 2024, reflecting a 2.8 per cent increase.