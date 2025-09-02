Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviews security measures with BCAS

NEW DELHI: To strengthen the overall ecosystem of aviation security in India, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a detailed review meeting with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at its headquarters in Delhi.

In a statement about the meeting posted on X, Naidu said, “BCAS plays a crucial role in shaping India’s future as a global aviation hub. In this direction, our vision is to not only ensure the highest levels of safety and security across airports but also to enable world-class efficiency that supports our growing passenger and cargo traffic.”