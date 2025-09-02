Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviews security measures with BCAS

NEW DELHI: To strengthen the overall ecosystem of aviation security in India, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a detailed review meeting with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at its headquarters in Delhi.
In a statement about the meeting posted on X, Naidu said, “BCAS plays a crucial role in shaping India’s future as a global aviation hub. In this direction, our vision is to not only ensure the highest levels of safety and security across airports but also to enable world-class efficiency that supports our growing passenger and cargo traffic.”
He said special emphasis was laid on streamlining air cargo operations. “Efforts are underway to make the screening process more seamless and technology-driven, without compromising on safety standards.”
This, he added, would greatly enhance the ease of doing business and contribute to India’s role in global trade and connectivity.
"As India's aviation sector continues its rapid growth, BCAS will remain at the forefront of ensuring that our airports meet the best international benchmarks of security, safety, and efficiency," his post said.