Bihar SIR: 144 applications received from political parties, says EC

NEW DELHI: As the month-long window for claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls closes on Monday, the Election Commission informed that it has received only 144 applications from political parties, including 16 from the BJP, 10 from the RJD, and 118 from CPI (M-L) against the draft rolls of 7.24 crore electors.

In contrast, the electors filed nearly 2.53 lakh claims and objections for the inclusion of eligible voters and exclusion of ineligible ones, of which 40,630 have already been disposed of, it said.

The 118 applications submitted by the CPI (M-L) included 15 for inclusion and 103 for exclusion, while the BJP filed 16 objections only for exclusion, and the RJD submitted just 10 for inclusion, the poll panel said.