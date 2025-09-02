BJP vs BJP in Gujarat: Former BJP MLA targets MLA Raman Vora in land scam case

AHMEDABAD: A political storm has erupted in Gujarat after BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Raman Vora was accused of posing as a bogus farmer to purchase agricultural land. The controversy has snowballed with former BJP MLA Poonam Makwana and other complainants demanding criminal action, income-tax scrutiny, and cancellation of land deals allegedly involving Vora's family.

The case, which spans Gandhinagar and Idar, has triggered multiple investigations, Mamlatdar’s notices, and charges of political pressure to suppress evidence. The land scam controversy surrounding the MLA has intensified, with accusations that he falsely posed as a farmer to acquire agricultural land in Gandhinagar’s Palaj and Idar’s Dawad villages.

Makwana has taken the battle head-on, writing to the Gandhinagar Collector and demanding immediate action against Vora. He alleges that after purchasing the land in 2004 through partnerships, Vora manipulated records, used a bogus farmer certificate, and transferred the land in the names of his wife and sons before selling it off to his close associate Dinesh Patel for Rs 3.7 crore.