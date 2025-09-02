BJP's Amit Malviya alleges Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera has two EPIC numbers

NEW DELHI: Amid the hue and cry by the Opposition led by the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday alleged that Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera holds two EPIC numbers—one registered in Delhi’s Jangpura and another in a different constituency.
Amit Malviya, who is in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department and co-in-charge of West Bengal, alleged in a post on X that Khera possesses two EPIC numbers. Malviya shared these numbers, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, "Rahul Gandhi screamed 'Vote Chori' from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhi—holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively)."
He further said that it is now up to the Election Commission to look into the matter. "It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times—a clear violation of electoral laws. As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn’t enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process."
Malviya’s post followed a day after the Congress and RJD alliance held a rally in Patna, criticising the Modi government over the Bihar SIR issue and pushing the political slogan of "Vote-Chori" ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.
He also aimed Rahul Gandhi for failing to submit a formal complaint regarding allegations made in Bengaluru, saying, "For the record: Rahul Gandhi still hasn’t submitted a formal complaint under oath to demand an investigation into the fake allegations he made regarding Mahadevapura Assembly in Bengaluru. Not to mention, the Supreme Court has already dismissed the case alleging wrongdoing in Maharashtra."
Continuing his attack, Malviya called the Congress the quintessential "vote chor" in the same post. "The fact is simple: Congress is the quintessential vote chor. That is why they want to tarnish everyone with the same brush. For far too long, they mutilated our electoral system, stole mandates by legitimising illegal infiltrators and non-Indians, and are now worried that the Special Intensive Revision initiated by the Election Commission will expose them further”, he further said.
He also made a sharp allegation against Rahul Gandhi saying, "It is time India realises that Rahul Gandhi is dangerous for our democracy."
Following Malviya's remarks, Pradeep Bhandari, during a media briefing at the BJP headquarters, also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being the real "vote-chor".
"Rahul Gandhi cannot win elections on merit, and that is why he misleads people. He seeks to create a democratic deficit across the nation. His close person Pawan Khera, holds two EPIC numbers and this could not have happened without Rahul’s knowledge, which makes him the real 'Vote Chor'," Bhandari alleged.