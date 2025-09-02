BJP's Amit Malviya alleges Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera has two EPIC numbers

NEW DELHI: Amid the hue and cry by the Opposition led by the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday alleged that Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera holds two EPIC numbers—one registered in Delhi’s Jangpura and another in a different constituency.

Amit Malviya, who is in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department and co-in-charge of West Bengal, alleged in a post on X that Khera possesses two EPIC numbers. Malviya shared these numbers, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, "Rahul Gandhi screamed 'Vote Chori' from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhi—holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively)."

He further said that it is now up to the Election Commission to look into the matter. "It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times—a clear violation of electoral laws. As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn’t enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process."