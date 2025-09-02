Don't just blame contractors, hold officials accountable: Gujarat HC on sanitation worker deaths

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has asked the state government to fix the responsibility of officials, instead of putting entire blame on contractors, in case of death of sanitation workers while cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

Citing government's practice of 'blacklisting' a contractor after each incident involving death of sanitation workers, the court on Monday noted the new contractor would do the same because there is no deterrence.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi agreed with the HC's remarks and assured the state government would try to see how accountability of officials can be fixed in such cases.

A bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray made the remarks while hearing a 2016 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue of death of sanitation workers due to the practice of manual scavenging, wherein they have to enter manholes to clean sewers, septic tanks and drains.

"If such a mishap occurred, chief officers (COs) of municipalities are required to take action. Last time, a CO was completely unaware (of affidavit filed earlier). His response was very cursory as if this is not his job. If you engage a contractor, vicarious liability of the principal employer is never absolved," observed Chief Justice Agarwal during the hearing on the PIL.

The HC said message should go out that there is zero tolerance policy towards death of sanitation workers engaged in manual scavenging.

"For any fault of the contractor, the ultimate responsibility should be the employer. If some kind of accountability is fixed on the principal employee for the fault, only then everyone will be alerted, that this is something which is not acceptable. It should be conveyed that there is a zero tolerance policy," the Chief Justice told Advocate General Trivedi.