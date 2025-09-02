Four arrested for kidnapping, forcing 13-year-old girl to marry cleric in Varanasi

LUCKNOW: Four people were arrested on Tuesday following a named FIR registered against them in connection with the kidnapping of a 13-year-old minor girl, who was allegedly converted to Islam to marry a Maulvi (Muslim cleric).

The minor, who had been kidnapped three months ago, was rescued by the Varanasi police on Monday night. The arrests were made on Tuesday afternoon after the intervention of the Varanasi police commissioner.

The girl’s father, a resident of a locality under Adampur police station, alleged that he was threatened with dire consequences by the perpetrators of the crime. He further claimed that the Adampur police did not lodge his complaint when he approached them to get back his daughter, and that the FIR was filed only after the intervention of Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agrawal.

According to DCP (crime) T. Savanan, the girl was rescued on Monday night, while the accused — including Sharif, his 14-year-old son, a 35-year-old woman, and another person named Lalu — were arrested late Tuesday afternoon.

On the basis of the victim’s father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the four under Section 137(2) (kidnapping), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 191(2) (rioting) of the BNS, and Section 5(3) of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.